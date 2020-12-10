Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 10 2020 9:10pm 01:23 Kevin Karius reveals his festive spirit with home decorations Global Edmonton sports anchor Kevin Karius has a not-so-secret festive side. He’s crafted a large, detailed Christmas village and built a truly impressive light tree inside his home. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7515575/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7515575/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?