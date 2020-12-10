Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 10 2020 9:10pm
01:23

Kevin Karius reveals his festive spirit with home decorations

Global Edmonton sports anchor Kevin Karius has a not-so-secret festive side. He’s crafted a large, detailed Christmas village and built a truly impressive light tree inside his home.

