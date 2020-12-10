Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 10 2020 8:57pm
01:56

B.C. company about to play major role in distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Just a few months after it’s start-up, a Fraser Valley company is about to play a major role in the distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccine. Paul Johnson reports.

