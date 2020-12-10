Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 10 2020 6:47pm
02:21

Hanukkah begins amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jewish people around the world will be finding creative ways to mark Hanukkah, which begins Thursday evening. As Caryn Lieberman reports, some say the festival of lights is coming at the perfect time.

