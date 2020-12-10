Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
December 10 2020 5:12pm
01:59

Virtual National Combine helps level the playing field

Football Canada and Elite Neurokinetix have teamed up to provide a virtual football combine platform, hoping to level the playing field from coast-to-coast. Taylor Shire reports.

Advertisement

Video Home