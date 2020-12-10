Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 10 2020 9:52am
03:28

Month of Giving Back: Fraser River Discovery Centre

Stephen Bruyneel of the Fraser River Discovery Centre discusses how the centre helps visitors learn about the natural and cultural importance of the river.

