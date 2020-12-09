Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Coronavirus
December 9 2020 9:59pm
02:17

The names behind the numbers

When it comes to measuring the impact of COVID-19, there is nothing more sobering than the number of lives lost. Brittany Greenslade reports on some of the people behind those numbers.

Advertisement

Video Home