Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 9 2020 8:58pm
02:45

B.C. vaccine rollout plan revealed

The B.C. government has unveiled the plan and priorities for distributing the coronavirus vaccine over the weeks and months to come. Richard Zussman reports

