Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 9 2020 8:57pm
01:29

Can B.C. employers require staff or customers to be vaccinated?

As the coronavirus vaccine starts being distributed in B.C., some workers are wondering if their employers will be able to require they get vaccinated. Grace Ke reports

