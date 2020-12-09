Global News Hour at 6 BC December 9 2020 8:57pm 01:29 Can B.C. employers require staff or customers to be vaccinated? As the coronavirus vaccine starts being distributed in B.C., some workers are wondering if their employers will be able to require they get vaccinated. Grace Ke reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7512963/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7512963/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?