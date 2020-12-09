Menu

First Nations children
December 9 2020 7:49pm
01:26

New report shows challenges for Manitoba First Nations children

A troubling new report shows First Nations children in Manitoba are facing inequalities in nearly every socio-economic factor, compared to other children. Will Reimer reports.

