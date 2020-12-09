Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
December 9 2020 7:15pm
01:27

Saskatoon police say budget cuts will likely delay hiring new constables

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper told police commissioners having $200,000 less after budget talks mean the police will likely have to delay hiring union-mandated positions.

