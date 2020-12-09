Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
December 9 2020 3:02pm
02:14

Mild conditions ending: Dec. 9 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Temperatures start to drop as the warming trend comes to an end. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, Dec. 9.

