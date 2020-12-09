Coronavirus: Government says support being provided to Extendicare long-term residence amid COVID-19 outbreak
Scott Livingstone, CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority said on Wednesday that health officials have been working with the Extendicare long-term care home amid the declaration of a coronavirus outbreak and have provided support with staff on the ground to help with infection control measures, as well as providing therapists, paramedics and physicians inside the facility to care for the patients.