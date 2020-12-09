Menu

The Morning Show
December 9 2020 10:31am
04:58

Canadian actor Sarah Gadon on her new movie ‘Black Bear’

Actor Sarah Gadon checks in with The Morning Show to talk about filming her latest psychological thriller ‘Black Bear’ with actor Aubrey Plaza.

