Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
COVID-19
December 9 2020 6:06am
05:33

Dr. Lisa Barrett on Vaccines, COVID-19 testing

We chat with infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett to find out more about the COVID-19 vaccine coming to Nova Scotia next week.

Advertisement

Video Home