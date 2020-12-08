Canada December 8 2020 5:10pm 02:05 Out of the Cold shelter opening at new location with increased capacity With winter on the horizon, the dangers of sleeping outside increase, which is where the Out of the Cold community association comes in to help. Alexa MacLean has more. Halifax’s Out of the Cold shelter set to open in larger space, new location <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7509607/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7509607/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?