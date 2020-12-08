Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Kid Food Nation
December 8 2020 11:56am
04:36

Winnipegger gets recipe in Kid Food Nation recipe book

Global News Morning speaks with Ava Langemann, whose recipe was one of 26 chosen for a Kid Food Nation cookbook.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home