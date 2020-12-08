The Morning Show December 8 2020 10:50am 06:00 3 gorgeous cheeseboards to make this holiday season Food stylist Abe Wornotvitzky checks in with The Morning Show with tips to recreate cheeseboards inspired by your favourite holiday movies. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7508355/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7508355/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?