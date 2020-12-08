Menu

The Morning Show
December 8 2020 10:49am
04:59

Could Canadians get the COVID-19 vaccine next week? Doctor answers our coronavirus questions

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti joins The Morning Show to give an update on the coronavirus vaccine rollout in the U.K. and Canada.

