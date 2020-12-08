The Morning Show December 8 2020 10:49am 04:59 Could Canadians get the COVID-19 vaccine next week? Doctor answers our coronavirus questions Infectious disease specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti joins The Morning Show to give an update on the coronavirus vaccine rollout in the U.K. and Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7508354/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7508354/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?