Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 8 2020 10:29am
04:40

Twitter Canada reviews top tweets, trends and accounts of 2020

Twitter Canada managing editor Paul Burns recaps the top trends, tweets and Twitter accounts across the country in an unprecedented year.

Advertisement

Video Home