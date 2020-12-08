Menu

bc coronavirus
December 8 2020 1:46am
01:46

Drive-thru holiday events can proceed according to BC’s top doctor.

As Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that the provincial restrictions will remain in place until Jan. 8, some events have been given the go ahead.
Aaron McArthur reports.

