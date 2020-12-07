Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 7 2020 9:16pm
02:04

Cullen Commission hears estimates of fentanyl market size

The Cullen Commission in money laundering in B.C. casinos has heard the province’s trade in illegal and deadly fentanyl is worth an estimated $200 to $300-million annually. John Hua reports

