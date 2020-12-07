Canada December 7 2020 6:53pm 00:44 Alberta working to get COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk locations as soon as possible: Hinshaw Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Alberta is working on getting the COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk locations, like care centres, as early as possible. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7507513/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7507513/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?