Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 7 2020 6:51pm
01:52

Alberta to pilot point-of-care rapid testing at certain COVID-19 assessment sites

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces details of the province’s pilot for point-of-care rapid testing at certain COVID-19 assessment centres in the province.

Advertisement

Video Home