Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 7 2020 6:50pm
01:55

Alberta identifies 1,735 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths on Monday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the province identified 1,735 new cases of COVID-19 and another 16 deaths on Monday.

Advertisement

Video Home