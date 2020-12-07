Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
December 7 2020 7:21pm
01:19

City of Saskatoon pushes new bikeway project ahead

The City of Saskatoon committee moved ahead with a project to build a bikeway and repair sidewalks in the city, on Dudley Street between Dawes Avenue and Spadina Crescent.

Advertisement

Video Home