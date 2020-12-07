Global News Morning Montreal December 7 2020 9:54am 01:40 Protesters gather at Montreal homeless camp Police are on the scene as the city prepares to evict the homeless camp along Notre-Dame Street in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story. Montrealers gather to protest Notre-Dame Street homeless camp evictions <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7505944/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7505944/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?