Global News Morning Montreal
December 7 2020 9:54am
01:40

Protesters gather at Montreal homeless camp

Police are on the scene as the city prepares to evict the homeless camp along Notre-Dame Street in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

