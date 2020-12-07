Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 7 2020 9:36am
04:11

Award winning Montreal actress Carolyn Fe lands a new television role

A Montrealer lands a new role in the popular Nickelodeon TV series Blue’s Clues and You! Global’s Laura Casella speaks to award-winning actress Carolyn Fe.

