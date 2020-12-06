Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 6 2020 2:00pm
03:38

Changes to exposure notices for Fraser Health schools

COVID-19 notifications for schools in the Fraser Health regions are changing. Julia MacRae, vice president of the Surrey Teachers’ Association, provides reaction to the news.

