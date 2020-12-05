Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 5 2020 2:21pm
04:28

Challenging the Downtown Eastside stigma

Central City Foundation CEO Jennifer Johnstone discusses the importance of looking beyond the stereotypes of crime, poverty and addiction when it comes to the downtown eastside community.

