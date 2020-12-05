Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 5 2020 10:39am
01:25

FSIN, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan ‘cautiously optimistic’ on Canada’s UNDRIP bill

Indigenous leaders across the country are reviewing a bill tabled by the federal government regarding the rights of Indigenous people.

