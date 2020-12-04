Condo Sales December 4 2020 8:08pm 02:02 Okanagan/Shuswap home sales $1.5 billion higher than last year Home sales in the Okanagan and Shuswap regions are on track to beat 2019’s totals by $1.5 billion. Jules Knox takes a closer look at what’s driving demand. Demand for Okanagan residential sales still strong <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7503519/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7503519/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?