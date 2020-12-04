Menu

Condo Sales
December 4 2020 8:08pm
02:02

Okanagan/Shuswap home sales $1.5 billion higher than last year

Home sales in the Okanagan and Shuswap regions are on track to beat 2019’s totals by $1.5 billion. Jules Knox takes a closer look at what’s driving demand.

