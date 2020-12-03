Menu

Canada
December 3 2020 10:59pm
01:50

Saskatoon city councillors vote to reduce 2021 property tax increase

Saskatoon’s city council voted to reduce next year’s property tax increase to 2.83 per cent, with most members saying the city could cut expenditures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

