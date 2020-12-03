Menu

Canada
December 3 2020 6:31pm
Hinshaw warns rural Alberta that COVID-19 is not a Calgary or Edmonton problem

Dr. Deena Hinshaw took time during her COVID-19 update on Thursday to speak directly to rural Albertans, reminding them that they are not immune to the coronavirus.

