Canada
December 2 2020 7:11pm
01:11

Alberta health minister expects shipments of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in early January

Health Minister Tyler Shandro discusses plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccines by both Pfizer and Moderna in Alberta.

