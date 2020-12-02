Menu

Canada
December 2 2020 7:11pm
03:36

Premier Jason Kenney announces plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta

Premier Jason Kenney announced the government’s plan to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to Albertans in three stages on Wednesday.

