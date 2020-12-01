Menu

accident
December 1 2020 8:49pm
00:49

Vehicle falls from the upper car deck at Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal

One person was taken to hospital after a frightening incident at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal Tuesday afternoon.

