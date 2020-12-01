accident December 1 2020 8:49pm 00:49 Vehicle falls from the upper car deck at Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal One person was taken to hospital after a frightening incident at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal Tuesday afternoon. Car drives off upper BC Ferries deck, crashes 30 feet onto terminal below <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7496281/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7496281/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?