Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 1 2020 6:25pm
01:32

Coronavirus: Alberta identifies 1,307 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths on Tuesday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the province identified 1,307 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home