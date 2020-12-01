The Morning Show December 1 2020 10:55am 05:59 Tanya Talaga tells the stories of First Nations people in her new podcast ‘Seven Truths’ Activist and author Tanya Talaga joins The Morning Show to talk about her latest podcast ‘Seven Truths.’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7494531/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7494531/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?