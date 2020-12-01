Tuesday 2020 December 1 2020 6:23am 05:11 Charities across NS ready for Giving Tuesday We chat with Sarah Lyon, Founder of NS Gives More, to find out more about how to give back to NS charities during Giving Tuesday 2020. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7494172/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7494172/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?