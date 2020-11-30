Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 30 2020 10:26am
02:55

How a Canadian aid agency is helping protesting farmers in India

Jatinder Singh with Khalsa Aid Canada talks about supporting protesting farmers in India by providing them with food and other essential supplies.

