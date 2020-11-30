Global News Morning BC November 30 2020 10:26am 02:55 How a Canadian aid agency is helping protesting farmers in India Jatinder Singh with Khalsa Aid Canada talks about supporting protesting farmers in India by providing them with food and other essential supplies. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7492362/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7492362/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?