Global News at 6 Halifax
November 29 2020 5:46pm
01:12

New Brunswick farmers say Christmas tree sales are soaring

New Brunswick farmers say they’ve had to adapt to the new COVID-19 reality, but the good news is that sales of Christmas trees are soaring. Travis Fortnum reports.

