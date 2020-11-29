Menu

Global News at 10 Weekend Regina
November 29 2020 10:54am
00:49

Huge blue snow dragon providing photo-ops for kids and families

Mel Thompson’s newest snow creature, a huge blue dragon named Snowvid, has provided hundreds of people with the opportunity to take their picture with him daily.

