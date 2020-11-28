Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
November 28 2020 6:40pm
04:45

Radon Action Month

November is Radon Action Month. Radon measurement professional Kim Roy talks about the toxic radioactive gas and the importance of testing for it in your home.

