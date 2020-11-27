Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
November 27 2020 11:41pm
01:49

COVID-19: Kenney wants Alberta’s R value to fall below 1

Premier Jason Kenney is calling for the Alberta’s R value to fall below one before restrictions are eased. A developmental biologist and epidemiologist explain what that means.

