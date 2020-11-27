Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 27 2020 8:49pm
01:58

Local B.C. businesses worry about Black Friday bust

For the first time since “Black Friday” became a thing in Canada, local businesses are worried about being left out in the cold this holiday shopping season. John Hua reports.

