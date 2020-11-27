Fire November 27 2020 4:00pm 00:54 Fire breaks out at North Vancouver townhouse complex Fire crews in North Vancouver were called to a townhouse complex near Princess Avenue and 29th Street around 1 a.m. Friday. The first started inside one of the units and the damage is extensive. Fire rips through North Vancouver townhouse early Friday morning <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7489142/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7489142/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?