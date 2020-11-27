Menu

City of Winnipeg
November 27 2020 12:22pm
04:13

City of Winnipeg 2021 budget tee up

Winnipeggers will get their first look at the proposed city budget today. We spoke with councillor and finance chair
Scott Gillingham ahead of a meeting at city hall.

