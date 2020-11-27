Global News Morning Montreal November 27 2020 8:12am 03:28 How pandemic shopping habits are impacting the environment According to a recent survey, the environment is on many of our minds this holiday season. Global’s Laura Casella learns more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7487854/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7487854/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?