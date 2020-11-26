Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 26 2020 10:25am
04:15

Adopt a Pet: Millie the German Sheppard

For this week’s Adopt a Pet with Saskatoon SPCA we’re joined by Brooke Weisbrod and Millie the German Shepherd.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home