Brian Bowman November 25 2020 10:03pm 01:48 City workers could be temporarily laid off As city facilities remain shut across Winnipeg, hundred of municipal employees may be facing temporary layoffs. Some Winnipeg libraries to offer contactless pick-up, city’s winter rec programming postponed Hundreds of City of Winnipeg employees face temporary layoffs under coronavirus closures <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7485048/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7485048/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?